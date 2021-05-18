2020 saw many sporting events across the globe either being cancelled or postponed. UEFA Euro 2020 was among those sporting events which had to be rescheduled. Originally, UEFA Euro 2020 was scheduled to take place in March 2020 but was postponed to 2021. Now, there is a slight confusion whether this year’s tournament is called Euro 2020 or Euro 2021. However, UEFA has already issued a statement regarding the tournament’s name. Continue reading to find out whether it is Euro 2020 or Euro 2021. Karim Benzema Likely to be Included in France’s Euro 2020 Squad.

To clear the confusion surrounding the tournament’s name, UEFA actually last year itself, issued a statement, which reads; “Following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021, and after a thorough internal review as well as several discussions with partners, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that the tournament will still be known as UEFA Euro 2020.”

“This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020). It will furthermore serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020,” the statement added.

So, the tournament despite being held in 2021 will be called UEFA Euro 2020. UEFA Euro 2020 will begin on June 11 with Group A clash between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

