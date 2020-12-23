Everton vs Manchester United EFL Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Online: Manchester United have a challenging game coming up tonight against Everton at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils, who thumped Leeds United 6-2 in their last game, are in fine form at the moment. They have made themselves a contender for the EPL title but with Manchester United not winning any silverware for some time now, tonight’s game assumes significance. Opposition Everton is on a three game winning run and level on points with Manchester United. It is only an inferior goal difference that keeps them below the Red Devils in the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti saw his side lose to Manchester United in their previous clash and revenge will undoubtedly be on his minds. Everton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on VH1 from 1:30 AM. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gets Full Support From Chief Ed Woodward.

Star playmaker James Rodriguez has been ruled out of the Manchester United clash although there is no report about the kind of injury the Colombian is carrying. Lucas Digne and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are out for a long time for the Toffees. Shemus Coleman will be starting for the hosts at right-back with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies manning the midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the spearhead in attack with playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson behind him. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of EVE vs MUN match.

When is Everton vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Everton vs Manchester United Quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 will be played at the Goodison Park. The EFL Cup match will take place on December 24, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup 2020-21 match live on Colors Infinity HD as the channel will telecast the EFL cup match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Everton vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Everton vs Manchester United EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live action of the game either on the website or the app. Jio Users can also watch the game live on the Jio TV app.

Edinson Cavani is set to start for Manchester United with Donny Van de Beek as the no 10. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood provide width to this Red Devils team which rely on counter-attacks to grab goals. Paul Pogba was an unused substitute against Leeds United and the French international will be fresh for this crunch game. Axel Tuanzebe has not had much game time this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give him a start as well.

Tough game for both the teams but with Manchester United ringing in the changes, Everton start as the favourites.

