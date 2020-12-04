Manchester United may have been inconsistent this season but will be continued to be backed by the board according to vice-chairman Ed Woodward. The 49-year-old recently said that they have a long term approach to their recruitment plan and will show their full support towards the Norwegian manager despite him coming under scrutiny for the team’s form in recent weeks. Red Devils Approach Mauricio Pochettino To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under immense criticism after Manchester United’s early-season form where they failed to win any of their first four home league games and defeats to Arsenal, Istanbul Besaksehir had them in a dire position. But four wins in five games last month, saw them put the struggles behind them. Neymar Jr Scores a Brace During PSG vs Manchester United in UCL 2020-21, Expresses Desire To Reunited With Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

In a recent meeting with the supporter’s representative, Ed Woodward stated that he is content with the development of the team under OIe Gunnar Solskjaer. ‘We recognise there's more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies, But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players’ said the 49-year-old to the forum.

‘With the additions, we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over €200m since summer 2019 – more than any other major European club over that period. We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows’ Woodward added.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position still remains under threat as Manchester United may miss out on Champions League knockout round qualification. The Red Devils face RB Leipzig in the final UCL group game and a defeat could see them being knocked out of the competition if other results go against them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).