Ahead of their Serie A 2021 game against AC Milan, Federico Chiesa has been named as the MVP for Juventus. The award will be given to the midfielder ahead of their match against AC Milan which will be held at the Juventus Training Centre. The official account of the Bianconeri shared the news of the Chiesa being crowned as MVP on their social media accounts. Chiesa featured in four games in the month of April. The Juventus midfielder featured in four games played in April. The Italian footballer is a part of the 21-member squad announced by Juventus and is expected to feature in the playing XI against AC Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 21-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan, Check Predicted Starting XI for JUV vs MIL.

Chiesa banged the net against Torino and grabbed an assist against Napoli to help his team secure crucial points. According to the official website of the Bianconeri, it was his slick skills that helped him get the maximum number of votes for himself. "His slick skills and important plays meant that Federico Chiesa was voted in at April's star performer," read the official website of Juventus.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Juventus:

🥁 Congrats to @federicochiesa, who has been named the MVP of the Month, powered by @officialpes! 🖌 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 9, 2021

Here's the squad for game against AC Milan:

The match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at 12.15 am IST. Do stay tuned to this space for more updates about the match.

