Cristiano Ronaldo's team Juventus is all set to host AC Milan in the Serie A 2021 match. As Zlatan Ibrahimovic's team left for Turin, the fans gave them a warm send-off and urged the players to win the game. The fans are waiting to watch the battle between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo which will be held at the Juventus Training Center. Ahead of the game, the home team announced a 21-member squad for the game and Cristiano Ronaldo is obvioulsy a part of the team. JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match.

Ronaldo was seen sweating it out in the stadium and he even posted a few pictures himself on social media. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's squad had also announced a 24-member squad for the game. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo also spoke about the intense rivalry between Ibra and Ronaldo. "Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are amazing footballers, they are both champions and we enjoy seeing them on the pitch," he said ahead of the game against Juventus. The Bianconeri has announced the squad on social media.

Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Juventus below:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Juventus is placed on number four with 69 points whereas, AC Milan is on number five with the same number of points. Needless to say, a win here would determine which team would make it to the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).