Chennai, Oct 30 : Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has come up with a musical tribute to the FIFA Football World Cup, which is scheduled to begin later this year in Qatar. Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house producing actor Mohanlal's first directorial venture 'Barroz', on Sunday made this announcement. Taking to social media, the production house tweeted: "Releasing this October 30th, 2022, from the people of God's own country, a musical tribute for the FIFA Football World Cup 2022. All for football. Football for all." FIFA World Cup 2022: Mohanlal to Launch Music Album Ahead of Mega Football Event Twitter Announcement

The song, which is to be released on Sunday, has been sung by Mohanlal himself. The music video has been directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar while the music for the tribute has been scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Sources say that Mohanlal will be in Qatar for the launch of the music video.

