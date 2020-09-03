Germany will be playing against Spain for the UEFA Nations League 2020 which will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart. Ahead of the UEFA Nations League game, Germany has announced a 22-member squad where they have rested a few players from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig owing to the fatigue from the Champions League 2019-20 which concluded recently on August 23, 2020. Bayern Munich played against PSG and went on to win the title. Needless to say that the key players had been rested. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry as well as Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg will be the ones who will not feature in the UEFA Nations League. Germany vs Spain, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League Live Streaming Online: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Also, the manager of German football team Joachim Löw had shockingly come up with a decision of leaving out Thomas Muller which in itself was a big shock to the fans and they were quite upset about the same. However, Germany’s national team general manager, Oliver Bierhoff, said that the team could call him in the upcoming games. Now, let's have a look at the German squad below:

The manager ahead of the match said that they would be handling the goal-keeping duties to Olivier Baumann for a simple reason that he has been giving consistent performances for a decade now. "We decided to go with Oliver #Baumann in goal. He has been delivering consistent performances for ten years now, and has experience playing on the international stage," he said. The match will begin at 12.15 am IST.

