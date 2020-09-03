Germany vs Spain Live Streaming Online: International football returns post the Corona outbreak with the second season of the UEFA Nations League and what better way to start the competition than a game between Germany and Spain. Two former champions but on the decline for the past four years. Germany play at home in this Group A4 clash which is expected to feature some of the most technically astute players in modern football. The Die Mannschaft were awful in the previous edition and were only sapred relegation owing to a change in format. Luis Enrique has infused hope in Spanish football with some fine displays in his reign but only a trophy will mark them out of the slump. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

Maneul Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg all miss out for Germany owing to fatigue but new Bayern Munich signing Leroy Sane features. Kai Havertz is pushing for a move to Chelsea but his focus will be playing no 10 for Germany tonight with Timo Werner in the lone striker role. Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan are ever present for the Germans and they will once again command the midfield for the home side.

Wolves winger Adama Traore abd youngster Ansu Fati are exciting prospect for Spain that can make their debut against Germany. Mikel Oyarzabal tested positive for Covid -19 has been left out. Manchester City’s Rodri will team up with the man who has been making waves in the transfer market, Thiago Alcantara in the midfield. Gerard Moreno, Rodrigo and Marco Asensio make up for a dynamic front three, capable of stretching Germany’s defence. UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Preview: A Look at Portugal, Spain, Germany and Other Teams From League A Before Competition Begins.

When Is Germany vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Germany and Spain are placed in Group A4 and the two teams will kick-off the action in the UEFA Nations League. The Germany vs Spain football match will take place on September 04 (Thursday mid-night), at 12:15 AM as per IST.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can view Germany vs Spain match of 2020/21 UEFA Nations League on Sony Pictures Network's channel. The fans can see the exciting contest on Sony Six. Tune in to Sony Six HD channel as well to get the live telecast of Germany vs Spain game.

Is Germany vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans who cannot watch Germany vs Spain match on live TV, they can watch it through online streaming. The fans can watch Germany vs Spain 2020/21 UEFA Nations League match through online streaming on Sony Liv app. They can also watch the live streaming on Jio TV and Airtel TV. Germany have not lost to Spain in their previous two meetings and looks like their splendid run will continue tonight with a narrow 1-0 win.

