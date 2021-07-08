Last night England won the semi-final match against Denmark and made its way into the finals of the tournament. The match was held at Wembley and the home team registered a 2-1 win over Denmark. At the final whistle, the scoreboard read 1-1 and the Harry Kane chipped in with a goal at the extra time and led the team to a win. After the win, the English football captain also shared a picture of his team with the fans in the backdrop. England 2-1 Denmark, Euro 2020: Harry Kane Sends Three Lions To First Major Final in 55 Years (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

He also hailed the fans, in the caption of the picture and wrote, "What a photo. England fans." After the win, the fans in London went wild and celebrated their team's win. A few of them even went overboard and the local police had to intervene. Some of them even assaulted the police. As many as 20 fans were arrested on the same charges. "20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police," Met Police said on Twitter.

Now, let's have a look at the picture by Harry Kane below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

England also dominated the possession with 59 per cent and the rest was handled by Denmark. England will now play against Italy on July 12, 2021, at the same venue. English fans will be surely hoping to get the glory home.

