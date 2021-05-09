In a much-awaited clash, Juventus will host AC Milan in their next assignment in Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on Monday midnight (May 10). With Inter Milan dominating the team standings with 85 points, Juventus don’t have any chance of retaining the title, and they now aim for a top-four finish. This is within the Bianconeri side’s reach as they are fourth in the points table with 69 points. However, AC Milan also have the same number of points, and they’ll like to topple Juventus with a win in this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo: AC Milan Announces 24-Member Squad Against Juventus, Fans Give Warm Send-Off to Rossoneri As They Head to Turin (Watch Videos).

Although the Italian giants haven’t been at their prime this season, they have been impressive lately. Andrea Pirlo's side has only lost two of their last 14 games across all competitions and would be confident ahead of this game. On the other hand, the Milan side ended their two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Benevento last weekend. Notably, Juventus walked away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and they’ll like to replicate their heroics. On the contrary, Stefano Pioli's men aim to settle the scores. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on May 10 (Sunday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Juventus vs AC Milan match can watch the live-action on the Sonyliv app as well as the website.

