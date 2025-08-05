Brazilian giant Santos will be facing Juventude in the Serie A this evening with the team looking to return to winning ways. Santos have drawn once and lost twice in their last three matches while their opponents Juventude are also struggling with four defeats in their last five matches. Santos are currently 17th and in the relegation zone while Juventude are 19th and in the same drop zone. Santos had a 2-2 draw with Sport in the last match, a game they did well to gain a point in. Netherlands Defender Jorrel Hato Reflects on Joining Chelsea Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season, Says ‘I Needed To Make a Step to the Biggest Club’,

Tomas Rincon received his marching order for Santos in the last game and he is now suspended. Willian Arao and Guilherme are injured and will not be available for selection. Neymar is the key player for the team with Deivid Washington as the attack partner. João Schmidt will be the key player in midfield and will look to control the tempo of the game.

Rodrigo Sam and Rafael Bilu are the players missing out for Juventude due to injuries. Gabriel Taliari will be the leading the attack for Juventude in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Wilker Ángel will feature at the heart of defence with Luiz Gustavo de Almeida Pinto in goal.

Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Information

Match Santos vs Juventude Date Tuesday, August 5 Time 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

Know Date, Time and Venue of Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match

17th placed Santos will visit 19th-placed Juventude in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Tuesday, August 5. The Santos vs Juventude match is set to be played at the MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast of Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Juventude match live telecast in India. For the Santos vs Juventude match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Juventude live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Santos will dominate this contest with Juventude, securing a 2-1 win

