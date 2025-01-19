Champions! India win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Another dominant performance in the final. Started pretty evenly but in the Turn 2 and 3 they have showed why they are special and took their performance to stratospheric heights. They secured a victory by a margin of 38 points in the final. They now have the maiden Kho Kho World Cup and that too in the inaugural edition in their country.
Solid start from India in turn 4. Chaithra shines once again and gets support from Priyanka Ingle as India secure fve dream run points. With this India are considerably building their lead and running down the clock. Nepal in tatters.
After a sloppy start, India produced a sensational attacking performance as the Nepal defenders started to slow down and get strategically outplayed. India now has a 49 point lead which will require some miraculous performance from Nepal to close down. Priyanka Ingle and co has one hand on the trophy now.
India has showed urgency while dismissing the second and the third batches of the Nepal defenders. Some sky dives and a special move from Priyanka Ingle helped India clean up the third up who were once again looking dangerous. India has a lead of 28 points with two minutes and forty two seconds to go.
Intense start from India. Although Nepal defenders did decently in the first batch before Nirmala Bhati finally decided did enough to dismiss them. The scores are still close and India needs to up the ante a little more.
Even after the great performance with the first batch achieveing a dream run. Nepal has really came back into the game as they secured 18 points in less than four minutes to close down the gap with India. They are alive in the game and the Turn 3 is now going to be crucial.
Nepal makes quick work of the second batch of the Indian defenders. They have composed themselves really well after the first batch did extremely well and they have secured the second all out quickly. Nepal needs more performances like this to make a comeback in the game.
It is Chaithra R once again. She helps India start their defence with a dream run. Phenomenal performance from the India Women as the trio of Priyanka Ingle, Vaishnavi and Chaithra helps India maintain their lead.
Nepal has been caught sleeping in the turn one and India has kept piling up more and more pressure since the word go. Priyanka Ingle has set the tone for the match for her side and with her leading the charge, India now has a big lead after Turn 1.
Oh! India Women is on some role. They are giving no time for the Nepal players to even stand on the court. Nirmala Bhati has now joined the attack as well and played a big role in the all-out of the fourth batch of Nepal defenders. India piling up big lead here.
India Women are all set to clash with Nepal Women in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. India is hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup and India Women, led by Priyanka Ingle as reached all the way to the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. India Women has displayed some sensational performances in the matches they have played so far, winning multiple matches after scoring 100 points. Despite their offensive brilliance they have been able to get streaks in dream runs defensively. A complete unit with multiple strengths, India will look to seal another comfortable victory in the final and clinch the title beside their name.
India are coming out of a dominant 66-16 victory against South Africa. To conserve stamina for the final, India displayed a more strategic and tactical performance in the semifinal, emphasising on their defensive performance rather than the offensive. Earlier, they defeated Bangladesh by a huge margin of 109-16 in the quarterfinal. In the group stages, India Women defeated South Korea 175-18, Iran 100-16 and Malaysia 100-20. Their performance was more than dominant. Nepal are also coming to the final after winning multiple matches and defeating South Africa in the semifinal 89-18. It will be a nail biter of a contest.
The Indian women's team will be led by Priyanka Ingle and the head coach of the team is Sumit Bhatia. 19 teams participated in the Women's competition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 hosted at the India Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. There were three groups of five teams and one group of four teams. India topped the Group A by staying unbeaten throughout.
India Women's National Kho Kho Team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.