India Women are all set to clash with Nepal Women in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. India is hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup and India Women, led by Priyanka Ingle as reached all the way to the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. India Women has displayed some sensational performances in the matches they have played so far, winning multiple matches after scoring 100 points. Despite their offensive brilliance they have been able to get streaks in dream runs defensively. A complete unit with multiple strengths, India will look to seal another comfortable victory in the final and clinch the title beside their name. India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash.

India are coming out of a dominant 66-16 victory against South Africa. To conserve stamina for the final, India displayed a more strategic and tactical performance in the semifinal, emphasising on their defensive performance rather than the offensive. Earlier, they defeated Bangladesh by a huge margin of 109-16 in the quarterfinal. In the group stages, India Women defeated South Korea 175-18, Iran 100-16 and Malaysia 100-20. Their performance was more than dominant. Nepal are also coming to the final after winning multiple matches and defeating South Africa in the semifinal 89-18. It will be a nail biter of a contest.

The Indian women’s team will be led by Priyanka Ingle and the head coach of the team is Sumit Bhatia. 19 teams participated in the Women's competition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 hosted at the India Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. There were three groups of five teams and one group of four teams. India topped the Group A by staying unbeaten throughout. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India Women's National Kho Kho Team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.