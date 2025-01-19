India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: India are currently hosting the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. This is the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup and being hosted by the earlier patrons of the game, India. The India men's Hockey team has been sensational throughout the competition led by captain Pratik Waikar. They have dominated every game they have played till now and won with a big margin. India have entered the final unbeaten and will look to take on Nepal men's Kho Kho team in the final. The likes of Ramji Kahsyap, Sachin Bhargo, Aniket Pote and Mehul will look to support Waikar as India aim to become the first champions of the Kho Kho World Cup. India Enter Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Pratik Waikar and Co Register Hard-Fought 62-42 Victory Over South Africa to Set Up Summit Clash Against Nepal.

India had a pretty tough battle in the semifinal against South Africa. South Africans secured a 18-0 lead in turn 1 and they were the first team to make India chase the game from behind. The Indian team had its task cut out and came out attacking in Turn 2. Nikhil B, especially, was in magnificent form. Going into the last couple of minutes, India still had 14 points compared to South Africa's 20 before Aditya Ganpule and Gowtham M got their team back on track with a marginal lead at halftime. South Africa well still persistent taking a lead of 42-28 in turn 3 but India once again came back strong sealing the victory in their favour. India have beaten Nepal in the group stages once but they will be the toughest challenge for them so far in the competition.

When is India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Kho Kho Team will take on the Nepal National Kho Kho Team in what is expected a nail-biting final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 19. The India vs Nepal match is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Fans in India can watch the India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. Doordarshan Sports will also provide India vs Nepal live telecast. For India vs Nepal online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Nepal, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcast platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription for the same. India are favourites to win the inaugural title unbeaten.

