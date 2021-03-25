India vs Oman, International Friendly 2021, Live Telecast and Live streaming Online in IST: The Indian football team have not been in action for more than a year now thanks to the coronavirus situation impacting the global sporting arena. The Blue Tigers face Oman in Dubai in an international friendly which should give manager Igor Stimac a chance to look at the current squad situation. This year’s ISL saw the involvement of plenty of youngsters and has certainly given a selection dilemma to the Croatian coach. The Indian team has largely underperformed post the highs of the 2019 Asian Cup and while there is no denying the domestic structure has come of age, on the international front, the side is still far away from reaching its true potential. Opponents Oman have already beaten India twice in the World Cup qualifiers back in 2019 and they certainly start as the favourites. IND vs OMN Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of the International Friendly 2021 Match, Here Are Last Five Match Results of India vs Oman.

Sunil Chettri, India’s leading goal scorer and skipper is not available for the International friendlies owing to COVID 19. Coach Igor Stimac has also overlooked I League players as he felt they lacked quality in comparison to their ISL counterparts. The return of Sandesh Jhingan is a massive boost for the Indian defence after a lengthy injury lay off. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of the best Asian custodians and he will need to be at his best against a superior team like Oman. India vs Oman, International Friendly 2021: Check Out a Few Quick Facts About India's Next Opponents.

Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali is a threat for Oman in front of the goal and with 31 goals in 88 games, India will need to man-mark him tightly. Mohammed Al-Musalami with 98 caps is the most experienced player in the squad and he brings a sense of calmness in defence. Harib Al-Saadi is the man to watch out for midfield as he is the one that makes them tick.

India vs Oman, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Time and Schedule

The international friendly match between India and Oman will be played at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. The game will be played on March 25 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Oman, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs Oman international friendly match 2021 live telecast on the Eurosport HD channel. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for both of India’s international friendly matches this month. Unfortunately, the live telecast for the IND vs OMN match will only be available on the Eurosport HD channel. The SD channel will be live streaming the Bihar Cricket League matches.

India vs Oman, International Friendly 2021 Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Oman international friendly football match live on the JIO TV app. Fans can find the EuroSport HD channel on the JIO TV app and catch the live-action. Those fans unable to watch the live streaming of the IND vs OMN match can watch the game live on Oman Sports TV.

Tough assignment for India who are likely going to field a young playing eleven. Expect a 2-0 scoreline in favour of Oman.

