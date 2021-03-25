The Indian football team is all set to face-off against Oman in the International friendly 2021. It will be after 492 days precisely that the Indian football team will play the international fixture. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that ruined the international fixtures not only in football but across all sports. The two teams will lock horns at the Maktoum Al Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai. Just before this international fixture, the Blue Tigers faced a massive jolt as Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out to due COVID-19 illness, Ahead of the match, let's get to know a few quick facts about Oman- the opponents for Blue Tigers. IND vs OMN Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of the International Friendly 2021 Match, Here Are Last Five Match Results of India vs Oman

FIFA Ranking

Nicknamed as Al-Ahmar i.e The Reds, team Oman is in the 81st position on FIFA Rankings.

Coach

The team is coached by Branko Ivankovic, who had led team Iran in the FIFA 2016 World Cup.

Last Match Played

Team Oman played their last match against Jordan on March 20, 2021, which was a friendly fixture. The match which was hosted at Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium ended with a goalless draw.

Recent Performance against India

Recently India and Oman have met twice. Both the game were a part of the 2022 Football World Cup Qualifiers and in both fixtures Oman emerged as victorious. Al-Ahmar won the first game 2-1 and the second match by 0-1.

Team Combination

The team could step into the fixture with 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2. Al-Mundhir Al-Alawi, Basil Al-Rawahi, Muhammad Ramadan and Jumah Al-Habsi are not a part of the squad due to injuries. Midfield is certainly the backbone of the team and thus the coach would have a choice between Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali and Mohsin Al Ghassani.

The fixture will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The Blue Tigers are raring to go and will be looking to give everything. Stay tuned to this space for more updates about the match.

