Inter Miami will face Atlanta United on the second matchday of the Leagues Cup, with the hosts suddenly looking confident after the arrival of a few footballing superstars. Their 1-2 win over Cruz Azul was significant in many ways considering the team looked awful and devoid of any confidence in the run-up to that game. But then arrived the debut game for skipper Lionel Messi in American football, the greatest player in the history of the game delivered when it mattered the most. With virtually the last kick of the game, the Argentine maestro scored a free-kick to give his team the win. Inter Miami versus Atlanta United starts at 5:00 am IST. Lionel Messi Is New Inter Miami Captain! Argentina Star Handed Leadership Role After Sensational Debut for MLS Club in Leagues Cup 2023.

Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi are both expected to start for Inter Miami after coming off the bench in the last game. Their link-up play reminded everyone of their early Barcelona days and was certainly a treat for the fans. Robert Taylor scored a goal in the last match and it will be interesting to see how he is accommodated in the attacking third. Leonardo Campana is expected to lead the attack as the central striker. Dixon Arroyo will drop to the bench and should come on late to close the game if needed.

Atalanta United will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Duncan McGuire up top and Duncan McGuire as the key playmaker. Facundo Torres and Ivan Angulo on the wings will be a constant menace for Inter Miami while Cesar Araujo keeps things tidy in central midfield. Robin Jansson has a task ahead of him as looks to keep Lionel Messi quiet and marshal the troops well at the back. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: LM10 HD Photos in MLS Club Jersey To Share Online.

When is Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami would face Atlanta United in their second match of Leagues Cup 2023. The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 26. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in the Starting XI.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available for this match. As there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Apple TV will provide live streaming of the match, much to the joy of fans. Fans can enjoy online live streaming of this contest on Apple TV, but it would come at the cost of a subscription fee. Tata Martino knows his side have momentum with them at the moment. Expect Inter Miami to clinch another important win here.

