The memories are still fresh in the minds of fans who were present at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul. Lionel Messi, on his debut, stepped up to take a free-kick and the ball flew into the back of the net, much to his and the fans’ joy as Inter Miami picked up their first victory in over a month. A new era in American football began with Messi’s arrival. After the Argentine’s electrifying start, fans can expect much better things to come from him and Inter Miami in the coming years! The Major League Soccer club would now face Atlanta United in their second match of the Leagues Cup 2023. And in this article, we explore if Messi will be part of his side. Lionel Messi Is New Inter Miami Captain! Argentina Star Handed Leadership Role After Sensational Debut for MLS Club in Leagues Cup 2023.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has taken to American football just like a fish to water. Although it is still very early days, the start has somewhat given fans a prelude of what they can expect from the man who has completed football, winning every major trophy on offer for all the teams he has been part of. Messi had a rather unceremonious exit from his previous club PSG and now he would look to make this chapter of his career even more special. Messi’s induction into the team has been like a breath of fresh air for Inter Miami, who have had a struggling time so far. A winning start to their Leagues Cup 2023 campaign is what they would like to build on. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut Game Registers a Record 12.5 Million Viewership, Becomes Most Watched Football Match in America.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match?

Messi was earlier named Inter Miami captain by head coach Gerard ‘Tata’ Martino and in all likelihood, he will be playing in this match. The Argentina star had started off the bench in the last match, but this time, he is expected to make it to Inter Miami’s starting XI. Fans who would be present at the DRV PNK Stadium would want to see more of some Messi magic as the Argentine takes the field once again.

Inter Miami are currently top of their group in the Leagues Cup 2023 with one win in as many games. They would hope to get the better of their MLS rivals in this contest, with Messi preferably playing another key role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).