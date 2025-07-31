Inter Miami vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami will look to get their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign underway with a victory when they take on Atlas in their first match. The Herons enter this match on the back of a goalless draw against FC Cincinnati in the MLS 2025 and will look to get three full points on offer from this clash. Inter Miami have had an impressive form in recent times. Since their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a round of 26 loss to eventual runners-up PSG, Inter Miami won three matches on the trot in MLS 2025 before losing to FC Cincinnati. The Herons roared back with a 5-1 win over the NY Red Bulls in their next match. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlas Leagues Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Atlas, on the other hand, enter this clash against Inter Miami after suffering a loss at the hands of Monterrey in Liga MX. The Mexican outfit will aim at bouncing back to winning ways, but the task will be far from easy against a side like Inter Miami. Lionel Messi and co have already won the Leagues Cup 2023 title in the tournament's expanded version and there would be a lot of expectations on them to succeed in the competition this year.

Lionel Messi is expected to be back in Inter Miami's starting XI after serving a one-game suspension for missing the MLS All-Star 2025 match. Also, fans can get to witness Rodrigo de Paul make his Inter Miami debut after the Argentina midfielder joined the MLS side on loan from Atletico Madrid. Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Spotted on Coldplay Kiss Cam During Band’s Concert in Miami (Watch Video).

Inter Miami vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Atlas Date Thursday, July 31 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium in Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns with Atlas in their opening match of the Leagues Cup 2025 on Thursday, July 31. The Inter Miami vs Atlas match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Atlas match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Atlas Leagues Cup 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Atlas Leagues Cup 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Atlas live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami are expected to come out victorious by a 2-1 margin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 12:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).