Inter Miami will take on Atlas in the league fixture of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Thursday, July 30. The Inter Miami vs Atlas Leagues Cup 2025 fixture will be held at the Chase Stadium. Both clubs will be facing each other for the first time. The Herons won the 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be aiming to begin their campaign on a winning note. However, Miami are coming into this contest after a 0-0 result against FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025. Inter Miami 0-0 FC Cincinnati, MLS 2025: Teams Split Points After The Herons Dish Out Goalless Draw Sans Lionel Messi.

In that MLS match, Lionel Messi missed the action after he served a suspension for opting out of the MLS All-Stars 2025 fixtures. In the MLS Eastern Conference table, Miami is ranked in fifth spot. They have accumulated 42 points after playing 22 regular-season games. Messi, on the other hand, is the leading scorer for the club this season. Messi has scored 18 goals and is tied with a former Premier League player, Sam Surridge, in the league's top scorer charts.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlas Leagues Cup 2025?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner served a suspension in the last outing for his club. Lionel Messi was suspended for missing the MLS All-Star Game, along with his teammate Jordi Alba. However, we did see Messi in the stands, sitting alongside his teammate Rodrigo De Paul in the game against FC Cincinnati. Rodrigo De Paul Reunites With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Signs For Major League Soccer Club On Loan.

Lionel Messi During Inter Miami's Practice Session

One last session before our @LeaguesCup journey starts 💪 pic.twitter.com/wi3bkuxInw — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 29, 2025

The legendary player was seen in the latest team training session and was looking fully fit. With no suspension, Messi is expected to play his club's opening Leagues Cup 2025 match against Atlas.

