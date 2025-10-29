Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Giants Inter Milan will host a struggling, 18th-placed ACF Fiorentina in their ninth Serie A 2025-26 match. Ahead of the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina clash, the hosts are currently in the fourth spot of the Italian first division. A win here might help Inter Milan rise to the second spot. ACF Fiorentina are clearly the underdogs here, having no wins to showcase, but just four draws and four losses. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Inter Milan are in the fourth spot with five wins and three losses. They have had a wonderful month of October, with four wins in five matches. In fact, the only loss they faced was in the last one, where they suffered from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli. The Cristian Chivu-coached side would be thirsty to return to winning ways, and what better match would be the one to make it happen than the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025–26 battle.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast or Live Streaming available in India

When Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan is set to battle against Fiorentina in Serie A 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the iconic San Siro in Milan, Italy, and it will kick off at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live telecast on television due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A online viewing options. Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated digital streaming partner. The Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Inter Milan are expected to dominate this match, playing at home against an out-of-form side.

