Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to spend a long time on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury in the Merseyside Derby against Everton last week. The 30-year-old midfielder won’t return back to competitive action at least until early to mid-April after undergoing surgery on his groin and will not start his rehabilitation process. Jurgen Klopp 'Not Optimistic' After Liverpool Skipper Limps Off Against Everton.

Jordan Henderson had to be substituted in the first half of the game at Anfield due to a muscular issue. The Liverpool went down in pain in the 25th minute, clutching his inner leg. The 30-year-old tried to continue but was eventually replaced. The 30-year-old was filling in at center-back for Jurgen Klopp’s team after regular starters Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are on the treatment table.

We can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone a successful operation on the injury he sustained during Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2021

Liverpool in an official statement confirmed that Jordan Henderson had undergone surgery on his abductor injury and will enter rehabilitation and his return will be assessed following the international break in March. ‘Liverpool can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the injury he sustained during last weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton,’ the club said in an official statement.

‘The captain was withdrawn after half-an-hour of the Anfield fixture having picked up a groin issue that left him unable to continue. Following further assessment with the club’s medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately,’ the club added.

‘No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break. Henderson’s recovery will be closely monitored by the club’s medical department and his progression during his rehab work will determine when he is able to resume full training,’ the club said further.

Jordan Henderson is expected to be sidelined for around six to eight weeks and will miss some important fixtures. The Liverpool skipper won’t be able to feature in the Champions League clash against Leipzig and league matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

