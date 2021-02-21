Liverpool suffered yet another injury setback as captain Jordan Henderson limped off in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday. The Englishman has been slotting in the center of the Reds’ defence in recent months due to a shortage in that department but is now set to face a significant amount of time on the sidelines and the date of his return will be determined by further scans. 'Not good,' said Jurgen Klopp when asked about the 30-year-old’s injury. Everton Defeat Liverpool to Register First Win at Anfield in 22 Years.

Jordan Henderson had to be substituted in the first half of the game at Anfield due a muscular issue. The Liverpool captain attempted to bring the ball out from the back but went down in pain in the 25th minute, clutching his inner leg. The 30-year-old tried to continue but was eventually replaced by Nat Phillips around the half-hour mark.

‘Groin, adductor region, so it’s not good,’ said Jurgen Klopp when asked to provide an update on Jordan Henderson’s injury. ‘We don’t know exactly, it’s the groin, adductor region, the rest we will know tomorrow. Nobody in the medical department was positive about it. But we have to wait for the scan tomorrow.’ The Liverpool boss added.

The injury to Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool short in the centre-back position as the 30-year-old joins Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho on the treatment table. This will mean Jurgen Klopp will need to rely on academy graduates and new signings to occupy that role till any of the regular players return.

Speaking of the game, Liverpool suffered their fourth consecutive loss at home as they were beaten by rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Richarlison’s early strike and a late penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson saw the Toffees win at Anfield for the first time in 22 years.

