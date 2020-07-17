Real Madrid clinched the La Liga 2019-20 title with a game remaining after beating Villarreal 2-1 at home. A Karim Benzema brace was enough to land Madrid their record 34th La Liga title and first in three seasons. This was also the second league title they have won under manager Zinedine Zidane, who also led the club to their last La Liga title win in 2016-17. Needing only two points from their final two league games to win the league, Benzema put Real ahead in the 29th minute scoring through the legs of Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo. Real Madrid Fans Go Berserk As Los Blancos Near La Liga 2019-20 Title Win, Netizens Express Joy Ahead Their Against Villarreal (Read Tweets).

But Villarreal were still in the game and stitched together a number of good attacks but failed to find the net. The home side were then awarded a controversial penalty in the 73rd minute after Sergio Ramos was pulled back by centre-back Sofian Chakla. He stepped and squared the ball to Benzema to score but the goal was disallowed and Benzema retook the penalty to put Madrid 2-0 ahead. Vincente Iborra pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd-minute but Madrid held on to their lead and sealed the victory.

La Liga Champions

Barcelona Congratulate Real Madrid

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid Fans After Villarreal Win

Real madrid fans 😁 It's me pic.twitter.com/p8EfpWp25T — try and pray (@jalani_dulu) July 17, 2020

Royal in Real

'Real' means Royal in Spanish language, so meaning Real Madrid are the Royal King's of Spain. Congratulations! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Q7wLI68Nvp — Ravs (@Ravs53140499) July 17, 2020

Record-Time Champions

champion #RealMadrid Most La Liga Champions: 1- Real Madrid - 34 🔝 2- Barcelona- 26 3- Atletico Madrid - 10 4- Athletic - 8 5- Valencia - 6 pic.twitter.com/ZsMd9KKY7c — Prashu Official💯 (@PrasobhPrashu) July 17, 2020

Zinedine Zidane A Champion Manager

Love for Champions Never Fades

Love for this white army will never fade🤍 Congratulations @realmadrid for winning 34th league title🏆#happymadridista#campeones34 pic.twitter.com/m3zOG5e861 — Anubhav Tiwari (@experience_here) July 17, 2020

Kings of Spain Once Again

CHAMPIONS! 🏆 REAL MADRID ARE KINGS OF SPAIN ONCE AGAIN 👑#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/WD3eXHSu9q — Sanjay Kumar (@ShivanBakthan) July 17, 2020

This was their 10th successive game win since the La Liga season resumed last month and has now given them a seven-point lead over Barcelona, who succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at home at the hands of a 10-man Osasuna. Barcelona were the two-time running defending La Liga champions but Madrid, like they did in 2016-17, stopped the Blaugrana side from winning three consecutive league titles.

