Lionel Messi on Tuesday sent an official letter to the Barcelona board expressing his desire to immediately leave the club. The Argentine’s contract with the Catalans ends in 2021 but the 33-year-old expects the Blaugranas to let him go in the summer as a clause in his contract allows him to leave for free at the end of each season. So with Lionel Messi’s nearly two-decade career at Barcelona coming to an end, we take a look at all the trophies won by the Argentine at the club. Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is THIS Exorbitant Amount As Barcelona Captain Plans to Leave The Club.

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and over the years has gone on to establish himself as the greatest player of all-time. The Argentine’s stay in Catalonia has coincided with Barcelona’s most successful era. Lionel Messi has won a total of 34 trophies with the Spanish side, both on domestic and European front. Lionel Messi and Barcelona Future: Here’s What Lies Ahead for the Club and Argentine Footballer if He Departs Camp Nou This Summer.

The Blaugranas have been the most dominant team in Spain for the past decade, winning seven of the last 10 league titles. The Catalan side have been successful in European competitions as well over the last 10 years. So as Lionel Messi’s Barcelona stay enters its final term, here are all the trophies won by the Argentina international.

Team Competition Years Barcelona La Liga 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19 UEFA Champions League 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15 Copa Del Rey 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18 Supercopa de Espana 2005–06, 2006–07, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2016–17, 2018–19 UEFA Super Cup 2009, 2011, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup 2009, 2011, 2015

Apart from team trophies, Lionel Messi has won countless individual honours as well while being at Barcelona. The Argentine has won the Ballon d’Or trophy a record six times. He has also won the European Golden Shoe honour six times as well and he has been the highest La Liga scorer for a record seven times.

