Lionel Messi, undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to have played the game of football, turns 35 on Friday, June 24. The Argentine maestro has been a fan favorite for over a decade now and it is amazing how he continues to amaze and enthrall fans and critics alike with jaw-dropping performances week in and out. Yes, he might not have had that successful a season in PSG colours after he switched clubs in the summer, ending a sensational spell at Barcelona where he walked out as one of the most decorated players of the club. Lionel Messi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Messi Greetings, HD Photos in PSG Football Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online

But that doesn't in any way, count him out as a true legend of the game. At 34, he continues to be a star attraction in any game he plays. Last year, he achieved his long dream of winning an international title with Argentina when he played a stellar role in his side's run to the Copa America 2021 title. Fans would hope to see more of those performances in this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Here are five records that Messi currently holds:

1) Most Ballon d'Or titles: The Argentine has won a total of seven Ballon d'Or titles, the most by a player ever. Cristiano Ronaldo, his closest competitor has five to his name. Messi clearly takes away the win in this category! His latest Ballon d'Or title came in 2021.

2) Most goals in one calendar year: Messi holds the undisputed record of scoring the most number of goals in one year--91. Yes, you read that right! The year 2012 was a special one for the Argentine as he netted a whopping 91 goals that year. The next best was Gerd Muller's 85-goal effort in 1972. Some still that he deserved a three-figure goal tally but the current record itself is a massive one!

3) Most goals for a single club: Having played for Barcelona for almost all of his club career before moving to PSG last summer, Messi holds the record of scoring the maximum number of goals for one single club (Barcelona)-672. That number could have well increased had he not quit the club under unfavorable circumstances last summer.

4) Most capped Argentine player: Lionel Messi is the most-capped Argentina player with 151 caps. Javier Mascherano is the second-most capped Argentina star, who represented the clubs a total of 147 times. That number would significantly increase at the World Cup this year.

5) Most hattricks in the UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi holds the record for scoring the most number of hattricks in the UEFA Champions League. He has eight hattricks to his name.

On his birthday, we not only wish him a special day but also hope that many more new records get added to this list! Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi!

