A legend in his own right and arguably one of the best ever to have played the beautiful game of football, Lionel Messi turns 35 on Friday, June 24. Despite his advancing age, one can never ever rule out a player like Messi, especially when he has the ability to create magic on the field and leave opponents both stunned and enthralled at the same time. A switch to PSG last summer did not turn out to be too fruitful for the star campaigner but despite one average season, Messi remains one of the modern-day greats and to many, the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T). Lionel Messi on Holiday With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Former Barcelona Teammate Cesc Fabregas in Ibiza, Pictures Go Viral

There's a certain craze in having a favourite sportsperson's pictures as a poster stuck to the wall, as a picture on a study table, or even as a mobile or desktop wallpaper. For Messi, the situation is no different. There are countless people all over the globe, who have their favourite pictures of the star Argentine either on their social media or as posters and wallpapers on their devices. Social media would be full of birthday posts for the legend with many sharing pictures and their own personalized messages to share as a tribute to the Argentine and his magic on the field. As said before, one poor season has, in no way, lessened his fandom, which is only expected to grow more. As the legend turns 35 today, we present to you a collection of some of his best images while being in a PSG jersey, all in HD quality.

Happy Birthday Greetings for Lionel Messi!

Happy Birthday Greetings for Lionel Messi!

From all of us at LatestLY, we wish the Argentine maestro and seven-time Ballon d'Or champion and very happy birthday!

