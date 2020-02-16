Lionel Messi Exhibits Crazy Dribbling Skills During Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona played against Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 and won the game 2-1. It was Antoine Griezmann who netted the first goal at the 32nd minute of the match. The goal was assisted by six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. The stunning pass from the Argentine and Griezmann netted a stunner. Apart from the stunning pass, Messi exhibited some brilliant dribbling skills and brought Getafe defenders on his knees. The goal came just after Allan Nyom fouled Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and the Getafe's goal was disallowed by VAR. The video of his crazy dribbling skills went viral on social media and was shared by Messi fans. Barcelona and Its Fans Troll Allan Nyom After the Getafe Defender Fouls Samuel Umtiti and Still Remains Goalless.

Talking about the game, the first goal was netted by Griezmann and the second one was scored by Sergi Roberto at the 39th minute of the game. The Catalan Giants went into the half-time by being 2-0. In the second half, Angel Rodriguez’s netted a goal at the 66th minute and put the team 2-1. Now, let’s have a look at the video of Messi’s dribble below:

Lionel Messi is breaking ankles. Lionel Messi is ending careers. pic.twitter.com/yET0DJjJ6j — barcauniversal.com (@BU_Videos) February 15, 2020

Talking about Barcelona, the team has 54 points in their kitty. The team has won 16 games out of 24. The Catalan Giants have lost four games and lost an equal number of matches. The team is placed on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. Real Madrid now stands on number one of the table with the same number of points.