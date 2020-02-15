Barcelona and Its Fans Troll Allan Nyom After the Getafe Defender Fouls Samuel Umtiti and Still Remains Goalless

Allan Nyom Fouls Samuel Umtiti (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After having a tough time off the field for the last 15 days, Barcelona is showing perfect resilience. They went on to win the game against Real Betis 3-2 and now, the Catalan Giants are showing their true spirit in the game against Getafe in the La Liga 2019-20 tie. Team Barca is on fire not only on the field but also on social media. The official handle of team Barcelona trolled Getafe Defender Allan Nyom on social media after he fouled the Catalan Giants’ Samuel Umtiti and still remained goalless. With this, all Barca fans began trolling Nyom for the same. Barcelona Relives Lionel Messi’s Stunning Goals Against Getafe Ahead of their La Liga 2020 Tie (Watch Videos).

So here’s what happened. Approximately at the 25th minute of the game, Getafe took the lead as Ter Stegen saved the first header by Allan Nyom, but in course of the act he went on to foul Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. Nyom went on hit his elbow on Umtitis’ throat which actually deserved a red card but instead, the VAR only disallowed his goal. This surely did not go down well with team Barcelona and they trolled Allan Nyom on social for being goalless.

The netizens also joined the bandwagon and trolled him left right and centre. First, check out Barcelona’s tweet and then the reactions below:

Wait a sec! And NO GOAL!! The VAR says NO! Nyom fouled @samumtiti before scoring!!! Still scoreless!!!!! 💪🔵🔴 https://t.co/3iPqvFHEeA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2020

VAR works for Barca finally

VAR works for Barca pic.twitter.com/RdTvYMklBf — Dark knight മൈക്കിളാശാൻ (@Mikhil_live) February 15, 2020

He elbowed Umtiti in the face for an open goal 😂 obsessed — Denis (@denisbxo) February 15, 2020

Unfair actions should never be part of a beautiful sport — Kyle (@KyleJudio) February 15, 2020

Talking about the game, Barcelona now stands on 2-0 as Antoine Greizmann slams a goal at the 33rd minute and six minutes later Sergo Roberto joined the bandwagon. The current score of Barcelona is 2-0.