Argentina has registered a 1-2 win against Bolivia earlier today and by the end of the game, Lionel Messi went on to abuse Marcelo Morena and a few other members of the Bolivian team. The reason for Messi going bonkers after the match is unknown, but the video of the same went viral. Messi was heard saying, “What’s your problem, baldy? Why are you kicking off, idiot? You don’t have to come and f*ck with me.” He also abused the fitness coach of Bolivia. Argentina now has six points in their kitty. The team has won a couple of games and now are placed on number two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers points table. Argentina Beat Bolivia For the First Time Since 2005, Lionel Messi and Others React After La Albiceleste’s 2-1 Win.

This was the Group Stage game and Marcelo Martins Moreno was the one who scored a goal for the Bolivian team. Lionel Messi could not score a single goal in the match. Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa were the ones who scored a goal for team Argentina. Bolivia dominated the possession with 57 per cent while Messi's team had the ball for 43 per cent of the times. Bolivia had 453 passes whereas Argentina had 335 passes. Now, let's have a look at the video Messi fighting with the team.

LA LECTURA DE LABIOS DEL CRUCE: "LA C... DE TU MADRE. ¿QUÉ PASA, PELADO?" Quién es "el pelado" que se peleó con Messi tras finalizar el partido: https://t.co/ouhEGSY2tS pic.twitter.com/xoplQkk2Ey — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 14, 2020

Brazil is placed on number one of the points table with six points. Whereas Argentina stands at number two with the same number of points in their kitty. With this, Messi's team has continued with their winning streak in the 2020 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).