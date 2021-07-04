Lionel Messi took to social media and reacted after his team Argentina qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa America 2021. Argentina went on to beat Ecuador 3-0 to book a berth in the semi-finals of the tournament. The match happened at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico where Argentina walked away with a win. Rodrigo de Paul netted a goal at the 40th minute, then Lautaro Martinez chipped in with another one at the 84th minute. Argentina was already dominating the game. Just then Messi netted a free-kick and put Argentina on 3-0. Lionel Messi Scores a Stunning Free-Kick Against Ecuador, Helps Argentina Qualify for Copa America 2021 (Watch Video)

Talking about the stats of the match, Ecuador dominated the possession by 54 per cent and there's was handled by Argentina. Messi's team took 21 shots and out of this 10 ended up being on target whereas, Ecudaro took 10 shots and only a couple of them ended up being on target Argentina made 296 passes in the match whereas, Ecuador made 54 passes in the match. Both teams had a passing accuracy of 80 per cent. Now, let's have a look at the post by Messi.

Post by Messi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

This was Messi's second freekick in the tournament. Along with Argentina, Brazil also has qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa America 2021. Brazil will play against Peru in the semi-finals on July 6, 2021. On the following day, Colombia will be locking horns with Argentina in the semi-final fixture of Copa America 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).