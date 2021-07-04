Seldom does Lionel Messi disappoint his fans and his team! Even in the Copa America 2021 quarter-final match, Messi scored a stunning free-kick and helped Argentina win the Copa America tie by 3-0. With this, Argentina qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. So before looking at the goal, here's how the game panned out for the two sides. The two teams met each other at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. Rodrigo de Paul was the first one from Argentina's side to score a goal in the 40th minute of the match. Lionel Messi's Late Goal Against Ecuador Helps Argentina Beat Ecuador 3-0 in Copa America 2021 Quarter-Finals.

Lautaro Martinez was the second player to score a goal for the team in the 84th minute of the match. During the dying minutes of the match. Messi also chipped in with a goal and put the team on 3-0. Argentina took 21 shots out of which eight of them ended up being on target. However, when it comes to possession Ecuador had the ball for 54 per cent, the rest was handled by Messi's Argentina. Now, let's have a look at the goal scored by Lionel Messi.

Goal by Messi:

Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 with a stunning free-kick to seal the place in the Semi-Finals for Argentina. 🎯 #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/1Tt8urV3kV — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) July 4, 2021

With this Argentina booked a berth for themselves in the semi-finals of the tournament. Brazil also had earlier qualified for the semi-finals of the event despite being handed over a red card by the referee in the quarter-finals game.

