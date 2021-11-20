Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos train with each other for the first time ever since the two have come to the club. Sergio Ramos came to the club much before Lionel Messi did but he had been injured for a long time as he was plagued by knee and thigh injuries. However, ahead of PSG's game against Nantes, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi were spotted training together at the ground. Sergio Ramos and Messi looked as if they were long-lost friends as the two trained together. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos Cordial But Not Close Friends: Reports.

The pictures of the two training together were shared online on social media. By the end of the practice session the two even posed for a picture together. With this, Ramos could make his first appearance for the club. Mauricio Pochettino also gave an update about the Ramos' being available for the tie against Nantes. He said that the former Real Madrid player has been recovering well. "He has been involved in three group sessions now and is showing progress. We will see tomorrow whether or not he is in the team," said the PSG coach. Now check out the pictures of the two together.

Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Ott (@footballott)

As of now, the team is placed on number one of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. The team has played 13 matches out of which they won 11 and lost 1. Their remaining game ended with a draw. The match between PSG and Nantes in Paris.

