Lionel Messi had played against Sergio Ramos as rivals for years in La Liga. The fans have also relished the El Clasico rivalry between Ramos and Messi and very often the intense battle had grabbed headlines of the newspaper. The two teams could not look eye-to-eye when they played each other in the El Clasico. But now with the recent turn of events, the two former rivals are now donning the same jersey at PSG. The former Real Madrid played joined PSG and Lionel Messi too joined the Ligue 2 giants earlier this year. Will Sergio Ramos Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making his Debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

Now as per a report, both Ramod and Messi are not very close friends. The former Real Madrid player has had a very good rapport with many PSG players when it comes to Messi, he is just cordial. "You can't erase 10 years of Clasicos just like that," a source told L'Equipe when asked about the relationship between the two players. Lionel Messi has already played a few matches for PSG. But Ramos has been struggling with several injury issues.

The former Real Madrid captain is yet to make his debut for the French side. He had been on the doctor's table ever since he joined PSG. However, the good news is that Ramos has been training with the team. On Wednesday, Ramos was seen training with the players who were not on international duty. It would be interesting to see if the two become good friends with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).