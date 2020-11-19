Lionel Messi has been in the news for his transfer stories recently. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has might not be a part of Barcelona and would move to Manchester City. However, this has not stopped Messi from being dragged into controversies. Recently Antoine Griezmann’s former manager Eric Olhats had slammed Messi’s deplorable attitude towards the Frenchman. Little did we know that Messi would bother to respond to the comments. Messi went on to say that he is tired of always being the problem of everything at the club. This is not the first time that Messi has blasted someone in public. Check out a few more instances where Messi had vented out his frustration in public. Lionel Messi ‘Tired’ of Being Blamed for All Barcelona’s Problems.

Lionel Messi lashing out at Barcelona after sacking of Ernesto Valverde:

Lionel Messi had slammed Eric Abidal publically on social media for the statement made by the sporting director where he said that a few members from team Barcelona were quite unhappy with the former manager. He said that he shouldn't be speaking about this without taking names.

Messi's statement on pay cut due to COVID-19

Lionel Messi had been slammed the board by saying that the board had pressurised them by introducing a pay cut which they already knew that would happen due to COVID-19. "We want to clarify that our desire has always been to apply a drop in salary because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked," he wrote on social media.

Messi on staying at Barcelona

Lionel Messi had slammed Barcelona for putting up a clause wherein he was made to stay at the club. Barcelona wanted €700m from the club which would take Messi. "I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not. Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season. And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club," said Messi.

