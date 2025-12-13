Kolkata, Dec 13: Satadru Dutta, the principal organiser of the mega event held at Salt Lake Stadium on the northern outskirts of Kolkata earlier in the day, featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi, was arrested on Saturday after chaos and vandalism broke out at the venue over high ticket prices and limited access to the football icon, an official said. Confirming the arrest, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim said that a first information report (FIR) would be registered in connection with the incident. 'Not Involved in Organising, Planning, or Execution in Any Capacity': AIFF on Chaos During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event in Kolkata.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the roots of the mismanagement that ultimately led to the chaos. The police are taking the matter very seriously. Every person found responsible for the mismanagement and the resulting disorder will be booked,” Shamim said. He also stated that the organisers of the event have been directed to arrange a refund of the money collected through the sale of tickets.

Meanwhile, a senior police insider said that Dutta was arrested by police personnel at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata while he was attempting to leave the city. He is currently being interrogated.

The incident unfolded after agitated spectators, angered over limited access to Messi despite purchasing tickets at what they described as exorbitant prices, went on a rampage inside the stadium.

With the situation spiralling out of control, police were forced to resort to a large-scale lathi charge and deploy personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to restore order. In the wake of the unrest, Messi left the stadium earlier than scheduled.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on her way to the stadium at the time of the incident. However, after being informed about the ruckus and vandalism, she instructed her driver to turn back. Shortly thereafter, the Chief Minister announced the constitution of a judicial committee to probe the mismanagement that led to the chaos.

The probe panel will be headed by Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray of the Calcutta High Court. The state Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, and Additional Secretary to the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Nandini Chakraborty, will be the other two members of the committee. “The committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

