Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The AIFF underlined that maintaining order and ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved must remain the top priority in such high-profile events. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Judicial Committee To Probe Chaos at Salt Lake Stadium Over Argentinian Soccer's Visit.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation." the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority." the post read. 'Yet Another Scam': Unhappy Fans Lash Out At Organisers After Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Kolkata Leg Ends In Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium (Check Reactions).

In October, Satadru Dutta, who is the main architect behind Messi's visit clarified that his visit was organized independently, and clarified that there is no involvement of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"No, this is a private event," he clarified."AIFF is a big organisation. Let AIFF run like AIFF. I am tying up in my private capacity. They have their own programs, AIFF is a federation. If they ask me for anything then I will try to help them. AIFF have not asked anything from me. I also did not say anything to AIFF. Every federation has a policy. They will not be able to go beyond that policy," he noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)