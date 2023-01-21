Two giants of English football – Liverpool and Chelsea – clash at the Anfield Stadium with both looking to drag themselves from the ditch they find themselves in currently. Both clubs are having a season to forget with inconsistency being the hallmark of their form. Liverpool are 9th in the points table and head into the contest on the back of two successive defeats in the league. Chelsea are at the same points as Liverpool with 28 but an inferior goal difference sees them drop to the 10th spot. Injury to key players has plagued both Liverpool and Chelsea and despite some hectic activity in the transfer window, the results are yet to improve for them. BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022–23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

Kostas Tsimikas picked up an injury against Wolves and is now set to miss the tie for Liverpool. He joins the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Arthur Melo, and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, mounting further pressure on the home team. Roberto Firmino will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Darwin Nunez returns for the Reds and will lead the attack with Coady Gakpo moving to the preferred left-wing position. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have had a poor season and need to lift their game.

Denis Zakaria, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic are all missing for Chelsea which tells the massive scale of problem. Joao Felix received his marching orders against Fulham and is now set to miss the next three games including this one. Mykhaylo Mudryk is set to make his debut for Chelsea and all eyes will be on him after the whole transfer fiasco.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place at the famous Anfield Stadium. The match will start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 21.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool vs Chelsea on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Liverpool vs Chelsea will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Both the teams are short on confidence at the moment and may have to settle for a scored draw.

