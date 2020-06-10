Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is Liverpool already the winner of English Premier League 2019-20? Well if the video is to be believed then maybe the fans of the Reds can already celebrate their win. The impending season of the Premier League 2019-20 might begin soon but if the video circulated online was to be believed, Liverpool’s name is already engraved on the EPL 20192-20 trophy. We do not confirm the authenticity in any case and it could be a fake video as well. Talking about the Reds, the team is already on the number one position of the EPL 2019-20 points table with 82 points. Mohamed Salah Reportedly Out of Liverpool Practice Session Due to a Minor Injury Ahead of Game Against Everton.

Manchester City stands on number two with 57 points and they have a long way even before they catch up on the Reds for now. Considering the fact that they just need a couple of wins to take home to the coveted trophy, it is very likely that they could walk away with the gong this year. Now, let’s have a look at the video which is going viral on social media.

EPL trophy with Liverpool's name on it leaked! 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7YubmhYydy — ༺ RiCHiE DARKES† ༻ (@RichieTuffour) June 8, 2020

Talking about Premier League 2019-20, the tournament had come to a grinding halt due to the outspread of the coronavirus. For about a couple of months now the live-action had been stopped, but at the end of the month of May, the players reported back to their bases and the matches are to begin soon. The team will be hosted by Everton on June 21, 2020, and then will host Crystal Palace on June 24, 2020.