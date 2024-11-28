Fort Lauderdale (USA), November 27: Inter Miami CF have signed legendary striker and 2024 team-leading scorer Luis Suarez to a contract extension which will keep him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. “I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy,” said Suarez. UCL 2024–25 Results: Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in UEFA Champions League 100-Goal Club; Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Manchester City Draws Against Feyenoord.

Suarez helped guide Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, leading the team to its first Supporters’ Shield title, and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process. His efforts were crucial to the campaign as he led the team in goals with 25 across all competitions; Suarez’s 20 regular season goals were also good for second-most among all players in MLS in 2024 (tied with teammate Lionel Messi).

Luis Suarez Re-Signs for Inter Miami

It’s not a wrap… Seguimos soñando 2025 🇺🇾💫 pic.twitter.com/ANW80iD3XQ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 27, 2024

The talisman also added nine regular-season assists, as well as a goal and an assist in the playoffs. He was an ever-present figure leading the team’s attack, playing in 37 matches across all competitions in 2024, including 27 in regular-season play.

“In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season,” said President of Football Operations Raul Sanllehi. “Luis was not only our leading scorer this season but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated.”

Before joining Inter Miami, Suarez compiled an extensive list of titles, including a coveted UEFA Champions League triumph, as well as one FIFA Club World Cup, five LaLiga, one Eredivisie, four Copa del Rey, one EFL Cup, one KNVB Cup, two Uruguayan Primera Division, one Campeonato Gaucho, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Supercopa de Espana titles. The striker guided Uruguay to a prestigious Conmebol Copa America title in 2011.

The prolific goal scorer has claimed dozens of personal accolades throughout his career. Notably, he has been the top scorer in a competition seven times with the KNVB Cup (2009-10; eight goals), Eredivisie (2009-10; 35 goals), Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers (2013-14; 11 goals), English Premier League (2013-14; 31 goals), FIFA Club World Cup (2015; five goals), Copa del Rey (2015-16; five goals), and LaLiga (2015-16; 40 goals). His league goal marks in 2013-14 and 2015-16 earned him European Golden Shoe honours, while his total of 31 Premier League goals in 2013-14 was the competition’s record tally for a season at the time.

Suarez has won the Copa America Best Player (2011), Premier League Player of the Season (2013-14), FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (2015), Trofeo Alfredo di Stefano (2020-21), and Bola de Ouro (2023) honours throughout his career. Lionel Messi's Son Thiago Messi Debuts at Argentina Youth Tournament Newell's Cup as Grandparents Watch.

He has also been named to the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 once, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team once, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season three times, PFA Team of the Year twice, LaLiga Team of the Season twice, Copa America Team of the Tournament once, Uruguayan Primera Division’s Team of the Season once, and Campeonato Gaucho Team of the Season once.

