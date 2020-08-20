Lyon and Bayern Munich played in the semi-finals of the Champion League 2019-20 at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Portugal. The day belonged to Serge Gnabry who scored a couple of goals and put up the team on 2-0 even before the teams broke for half-time. Robert Lewandowski’s late goal in the game helped the team win the match by 3-0 and will play against PSG in the finals of the Champions League 2019-20. Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry achieve a couple of milestones during the game. Before getting into the stats of the match, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. Bayern Munich Beat Lyon 3-0, Storms into the Champions League 2019-20 Finals, Netizens Hail Serge Gnabry for His Brace (Read Tweets).

So right, from the early stages of the match, it looked as if Bayern Munich is in Portugal to rule the game. Within the first 18 minutes, Gnabry scored a goal and put the team on 1-0. At the 33rd minute, Gnabry scored the second goal of the match and even before the half-time, it looked like Munich had walked away with the game. At the 88th minute, Robert Lewandowski chipped in with a goal. The Germans won the game 3-0. Now, let's have a look at the stats of the match below:

Robert Lewandowski has now scored in 9 successive UCL matches - only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has a longer scoring streak

Bayern reach 11th European Cup final in club history

Bayern Munich has 10 successive UCL wins for Bayern this season - equalling the competition record

Team Bayern Munich has scored 42 goals in UCL 2019-20. Barcelona had netted 45 goals in UCL 1999-20.

This would be their 11th appearance in the UCL finals and thus they have equalled the record of AC Milan.

The team will face PSG on August 23rd 2020 at the same venue. The fans are geared up and excited for the finals of the match. PSG defeated Leipzig to reach the finals of the Champions League 2019-20.

