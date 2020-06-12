After the home kit of Manchester City received a thumbs down by the netizens, the rumoured jersey of the team has also been leaked online. Unlike the previous jersey, this kit has a bolder colour, but what stands out is the striking usage of the BritPop Paisley pattern. If these are the real pictures, the tam must be keeping their fingers crossed for getting a positive response from the fans. The picture of the previous kit also went viral on social media once again and are said to be the final designs for the upcoming season. Manchester City’s Rumoured Kits Leaked Online, Fans Post Hilarious Memes as They Hate New Jerseys (See Tweets).

The kits are expected to release in July or August. The picture of the kits was leaked online by a social media user a few seconds before the account of Footy Headlines could leak it. Talking about their home kit, the fans had posted hilarious memes about how they disliked the kit and their designs. One of them even mentioned that the design on the jersey, if seen under the microscope, looked like the coronavirus. A few other netizens appeared quite mad with the official sponsor Puma. Now, let’s have a look at the newer kit.

📷 Mais fotos da camisa away e da camisa third da temporada 20/21 da puma .#ManchesterCity #ManCity pic.twitter.com/5nn3soIJyf — 🇪​🇩​🇬​🇦​🇷​ 💙 (@Edgar_mcfc) June 11, 2020

Talking about Manchester City will take on Arsenal as the impending season of Premier League starts once again after a long gap of a couple of months. The match will happen on 17 June at the backyard of Manchester City.

