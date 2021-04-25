Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Final Live Streaming Online: Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final encounter of the EFL Cup or the Carabao Cup 2020-21. The meeting takes place at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 25). The Cityzens will be looking to clinch their fourth successive total while Tottenham aims to end their 13-year long exile to get the silverware. Leader of the Premier League team standings, Manchester City, have blown hot and cold lately but a 2-1 win against Aston Villa must have boosted their morale. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MCI vs TOT match details. Erling Haaland Adheres to Assistant Referee For an Autograph After Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2021 Match.

With Jose Mourinho sacked, Tottenham’s strategy in the crucial fixture is to watch out for. The Spurs, however, also come into this game on the back of a 2-1 over Southampton but upsetting the Cityzens would be a daunting task. Coming to history, the head-to-head record can’t separate the two sides much. Manchester City have claimed 64 wins while Tottenham have picked up 63. On the remaining 63 occasions, the game resulted in draws. The two clubs last met in February earlier this year, and Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win. Ahead of the summit clash, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Tottenham final match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 will be played at the Wembley Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on April 25, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Final Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup 2020-21 final match live on Colors Infinity HD as the channel will telecast the EFL cup match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Tottenham, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Final Match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham EFL Cup 2020-21 final match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. Jio Users can also watch the game live on the Jio TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).