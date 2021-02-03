Manchester United’s 9-0 demolition job of Southampton has given them a new lease of life in the title race. The Red Devils came into the match, winless in their last two games which also included a shock 1-2 loss to relegation-threatened Sheffield United. Although the Saints had two men sent off, Manchester United were ruthless right from the onset. A kind of x-factor that helps teams win championships was clearly on display and that will give the squad a lot of confidence ahead of a crucial period in the season. Manchester United Beats Southampton 9-0, Ties Biggest EPL Win.

The Red Devils had seven different scorers in the game as they made light work of Southampton. Talking about big wins, let us take a look at some of the biggest Manchester United wins in the recent past. A Look at 5 Biggest Victories in Premier League History.

Manchester United vs Southampton 9-0: Premier League 2020-21

An Anthony Martial brace along with goals from Scot McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Dan James and full back Aaron Wan Bissaka saw the Red Devils hit Southampton for nine.

Manchester United vs Ipswich 9-0: Premier League 1994-95

The game will be remembered forever for the brilliance of Red Devils’ striker Andy Cole, who scored five times in the match. He was virtually unstoppable in the game, getting on the end of some brilliant team play by the hosts.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United 1-8: Premier League 1998-99

Manchester United’s win over Nottingham Forest in the 1998/99 season held the record for the biggest away for 20 years until Leicester City surpassed it against Southampton last season. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the hero of that game as he came off the bench to score four times.

Manchester United vs Arsenal 8-2: Premier League 2011-12

Manchester United tore into a good Arsenal team with Wayne Rooney running riot with a brilliant hat-trick. The game is also famous for the sending-off of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger towards the closing stages of the game and an Ashley Young wonder strike.

Manchester United vs Roma 7-1: UCL 2006-07

One of the biggest European win for Manchester United came at a time when they needed it the most. Trailing 2-1 to AS Roma following a defeat in Italy, the likes of a young Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Carrick absolutely ripped apart the visitors.

Manchester United fans are at cloud nine at the moment but know their team needs to build on this result as Manchester City clearly have the advantage in the title race.

