Manchester United are lining up replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Julian Nagelsmann is in contention. The Norwegian manager is under serious pressure after a poor string of results. The Red Devils currently sit 15th in the Premier League table after seven games into the new season and an underwhelming outing against Everton over the weekend could be the final straw as the 47-year-old might be relieved of his duties. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Approach Mauricio Pochettino To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to a recent report from ESPN, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is scouted by Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Norwegian is sacked mid-season. Mauricio Pochettino still remains the preferred choice for the Red Devils but is no longer the only manager in contention for the job at Old Trafford. Juventus Director Addresses Paul Pogba Transfer Rumours, Says ‘We All Care for Him’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United defeated Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig when the two teams met earlier this season however, the 33-year-old German has a lot of admirers at the Premier League side, who will insist on his appointment if the club is in search of a new manager. However, the German’s signature remains a complicated issue due to his current contract with the Bundesliga side.

Manchester United hierarchy were backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and were reluctant on letting the manager go mid-season. However, a dismal performance against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League has changed their stance and another poor result against Everton over the weekend could see the Norwegian relieved of his position.

Mauricio Pochettino is another in contention for the Manchester United job. The Argentine has been away from football since his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur last November but is now ready to make a comeback. It is understood that the former Spurs boss is also interested in taking over the manager position at Old Trafford.

