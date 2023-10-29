It is time for the first Manchester Derby of the 2023/24 season as champions Manchester City play their neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been poor this season with the team scraping through victories and getting dominated by every opponent. Erik ten Hag has plenty to ponder ahead of the derby but on paper, the team has three victories on the bounce which should bring in some calmness. He managed to defeat Pep Guardiola and his City team at home last season which is a positive. Manchester City are third in the standings behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and despite early days, they will want to avoid falling behind. Manchester United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. Arsenal 5–0 Sheffield United: Eddie Nketiah Scores Hat Trick As Gunners Clinch Dominant Victory To Move to Second Spot on Premier League 2023-24 Points Table.

Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to first-team training for Manchester United but might not be in contention for a start. Erling Hojlund will lead the attack with Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings. Bruno Fernandes has struggled for form at club level and the hosts needs an inspiring performance from their skipper. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane complement each other well at the back and City will not find it easy to face them.

Manuel Akanji is the player missing out for Manchester City due to suspension while Kevin de Bruyne continues to be a long-term absentee due to a hamstring injury. Julian Alvarez will slot in behind Erling Haaland in attack with Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku on the wings. Rodri at the base of midfield will shield the backline while his partner Bernardo Silva should join the attack by venturing forward. Parents of Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz Kidnapped in Colombia, Mother Cilenis Marulanda Later Rescued.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to face Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, October 29. The Manchester Derby will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 Select 1/ HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City will dominate this game and should secure an easy 1-3 victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).