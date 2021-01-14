Marc ter Stegen has praised team Barcelona for their stunning win against Real Sociedad in the Supercopa de Espana 2021. The Catalan Giants won the game 3-2 in the semi-finals and has made way into the finals of the tournament. The match was held at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel. Until the final whistle, the match stood on 1-1. From Barcelona, we had Frankie de Jong who had netted one goal and then Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty into a goal. The put the team on 1-1 Lionel Messi was ruled out of the fixture due to an injury. Here's How Lionel Messi Reacted After Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana 2021 Semi-Final Victory Against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona dominated the game when it comes to the possession as they had the ball for 63 per cent of times. Whereas, Real Sociedad had the ball for 37 per cent of the game. The Catalan Giants had 18 shots and they ended up having five shots on target. Whereas the hosts, had 17 shots and they ended up having seven of them on target. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet posted by the Barcelona goal-keeper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1)

Talking about the goalkeeper he made six saves during the game. Even Ronald Koeman, the manager of Barcelona hailed the team for his amazing performance. "Ter Stegen played really fantastic. During the game, he had some really important saves for the team and that’s really important," he said after the game. He also gave an update about Messi's injury and said that he was not sure if the Argentine will feature in the tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).