Paris Saint Germain will take on arch-rival Marseille in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Velodrome Stadium on October 24, 2021 (late Sunday night). PSG are at the top of the French league and could extend their lead while Marseille will be aiming to cut the points gap. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi's Brace Leads PSG to a Stunning 3-2 Win Over RB Leipzig in UCL 2021-22.

Paris Saint Germain have a 10 point lead over their arch-rivals in the league but it would mean little for both teams as bragging rights are on the one in one of biggest fixtures in world football. Mauricio Pochettino’s men bounced back from their defeat to Rennes last time around and will be aiming to build on that meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli’s team ended their two-game losing run and will look for consecutive wins.

When is for Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Marseille vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France on October 25, 2021 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates of Marseille vs PSG football match on social media.

