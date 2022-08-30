Liverpool have reportedly submitted a £42 million offer to Brighton for T. According to a report from The Sun, the Reds have finally made a bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder after keeping a tab on him since the start of the summer transfer window. Liverpool are keen on bolstering their midfield amid several injury crises that have sidelined lots of top players. Manager Jurgen Klopp also pointed out the weakness of their injury-hit midfield department following their 1-2 loss against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United last weekend at Old Trafford. Liverpool have so far struggled to find a winning rhythm in the Premier League this season, except a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in their last match. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea Contacted by Star's Agent Over Potential Move

Moises Caicedo is one of the top summer targets for the Reds. As per the reports of The Sun, Klopp has insisted on getting the 20-year-old Brighton star as he is dealing with several injury blows at the moment which have left him with limited options in the middle of the park. Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, three main stars of Anfield have been sidelined for weeks due to injury. Even, the centre-back Joe Gomez, who was sometimes used by Klopp as a defensive midfielder, was also out after sustaining muscle pain and is yet to return to the squad.

However, Brighton boss Graham Potter stressed that he would not let Caicedo leave the club this summer. While asked about the Liverpool offer, the manager said: 'You'd (Liverpool) probably get his boots for that (£42 million) from the chairman -maybe. £100m? They can try!' With 2 days remaining in the 2022 summer transfer window, Liverpool are expected to go all out for the transfer as they are left with no option at the moment for bringing fresh legs at Anfield. Many are of the view that the Reds must sign one or two quality midfielders in order to bring balance in a star-studded team.

