Newcastle United vs Arsenal Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal will look to capitalise on Liverpool’s shock loss to Crystal Palace yesterday when they take on Newcastle United at St James Park today. The Gunners are currently seventh in the points table with 7 points 10 points from 5 games played. They dug deep to gain a point at home to Manchester City in the last game and they will be gearing up for another tough battle. Opponents Newcastle United are struggling at 15th with just a solitary win so far. They need to start winning games soon in order to climb up the ladder. Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2025–26: Eddie Nketiah’s Late Strike Helps Eagles Hand Arne Slot’s Men First Defeat of EPL Season

Fabian Schar is a major doubt for the game for Newcastle United owing to the concussion he suffered in the last match against Barcelona. Sven Botman is likely to feature at the back with Dan Burn. Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, and Nick Woltemade will form the front three for the home side. Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton will try and impose themselves on the game in midfield.

Bukayo Saka is back fit for Arsenal and he could feature in the front three alongside Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres. Martin Zubimendi will sit and orchestrate play from central midfield while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be the more attacking options in the middle of the park. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes should form the centre back pairing for the visitors.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Arsenal Date Sunday, September 28 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Villa Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Hoping to overtake Liverpool in the standings, Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in an away encounter in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The Newcastle United vs Arsenal EPL match will be played at St. James' Park, and start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Newcastle United vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Newcastle United vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Premier League 2025–26: Joao Palhinha Strikes in Stoppage Time As Spurs Play Out Draw Against Wolves (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Newcastle United will battle hard with Arsenal in this game but it with the visitors who should find a way to win.

