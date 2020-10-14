Neymar Jr netted a hat-trick of goals against Peru as Brazil registered a 4-2 win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL. Neymar netted two penalties and then one in additional time to help Brazil win. Apart from Neymar, Richarlison de Andrade netted a goal as well for Brazil. Thanks to his hat-trick, Neymar surpassed Ronaldo to become the second-highest goal scorer for Brazil. Neymar's Hat-Trick Helps Him Surpass Ronaldo as Brazil's Second-Highest Goalscorer, Achieves Feat Against Peru in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Clash.

The 28-year-old footballer has now taken his international tally to 64 in 104 games, two more than Ronaldo who had scored 62 goals in 98 matches for Brazil. Legendary striker Pele leads the list with 77 goals for Brazil. Argentina Beat Bolivia For the First Time Since 2005, Lionel Messi and Others React After La Albiceleste's 2-1 Win.

Neymar Hat-trick Goal Video Highlights

This was Brazil’s second win in the tournament and they now occupy the top spot on the team standings due to better goal difference than Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Earlier, Brazil defeated Bolivia 5-0. Brazil will now take on Venezuela on November 12 (IST) in their third game of the tournament.

